‘Coming home will be a nightmare’: Drivers react to looming Highway 99 closure

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some Sacramento drivers are scrambling to find alternative routes as northbound and southbound Highway 99 will be closed from June 11 through June 16.

Some were hearing about the closure for the first time Thursday.

“That’s going to be crazy if they do that,” said Red Lopez.

“We’re going to have to find a whole another route. People are going to have to go through the freeway on that side,” he continued.

Some gas stations along the closure told FOX40 they are not worried about the shutdown because most of their customers are from surrounding neighborhoods.

But commuters said they are not looking forward to losing access to Highway 99.

“I commute this for work every day,” said Kyle Firebaugh. “Yeah, I’m terrified.”

“I typically work down in the Delta area, so I use 99 quite a bit to get around,” said William Dunnington. “I won’t be anymore. Coming home will be a nightmare.”

Some wonder why the entire freeway is being shut down all at once.

“I always thought that they’d do stuff like this at night, like I didn’t think that they’d do it all through the day like that and shut it down for that long,” Firebaugh told FOX40.

But most drivers said getting the road fixed is worth the inconvenience for a few days.

“It most definitely will slow down everything for quite a bit, it’d be nice to get the roads actually fixed though,” Dunnington said.

During next week’s construction, light rail will be free. Caltrans and the city are encouraging people to use public transportation instead of adding to the traffic.