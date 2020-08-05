Commercial structure fire spreading along Highway 193 between Newcastle and Lincoln

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A commercial structure fire has prompted evacuations and the closure of a portion of Highway 193 in western Placer County.

The Newcastle Fire Protection District says the fire in the area of Highway 193 and Shady Oaks Lane has spread to nearby vegetation.

As crews from multiple agencies work to put out the growing flames, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office is evacuating the area.

The highway between Mandarin Hill and Fowler roads has been closed in both directions. The sheriff’s office says drivers should find an alternate route to travel between Newcastle and Lincoln.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.