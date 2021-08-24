Community demands action over allegations Sacramento firefighter pulled gun on teen

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — A Carmichael family is outraged by what they call a lack of response from the Sacramento Fire Department and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office after they say their teenage son was threatened and assaulted by a local firefighter.

As friends and family rally around a Carmichael mother outside of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, she describes what she says happened Aug. 1 on Schuyler Drive. She says her teenage son went for a walk near their Carmichael home and sat down on the curb of his neighbor’s home after grieving the loss of his grandmother.

“My son comes storming in, it looked like he had seen a ghost,” she said. “Screaming, ‘I didn’t do anything, he hit me, he pulled a gun on me, Dad!'”

According to the 16-year-old’s family, his neighbor, a Sacramento firefighter, saw the teen while peering over his fence and told him to leave his property before allegedly threatening him with a firearm, hopping the fence and physically assaulting him.

“My husband’s trying to tell him to come outside, talk to me as a man, I want to know what happened,” the teen’s mother told FOX40. “He then got on the phone and called the cops as he had his firearm out on us.”

Community activist Berry Accius and others are now coming to the family’s defense, saying an alleged attack on an unarmed Black teen by a public servant should not go unpunished.

“It’s been four weeks, four weeks,” Accius said. “You would think that they would speak and go deeper into the investigation because this man is a public safety officer.”

Sacramento Fire Captain Keith Wade confirms the man at the center of this alleged assault is an active-duty firefighter and told FOX40, “We were made aware that one of our firefighters was involved in a civil issue at his home. No evidence was provided to our administration that warranted an internal investigation.”

The sheriff’s office also says a report has been taken and submitted in this investigation, but there has been no further action at this time.

Following a protest outside of the firefighter’s home on Aug. 12, FOX40 obtained a restraining order filed on Aug. 20 by the firefighter against a neighbor named in the court document as “Charles Unknown”. It states there have been threats made against his and his wife’s lives along with emotional trauma.

The teen’s mother says the same thing has happened to their family.

“As a 16-year-old man, it’s already hard, but then to be colored is another thing, it’s even harder,” she explained. “I just want to know what we are doing moving forward for there to be justice for my family and anybody else because if not my kids, whose kids will be next.”

FOX40 has chosen not to identify the firefighter at the center of this controversy because no criminal charges have been filed against him. Requests for comment by that firefighter did not yield a response.