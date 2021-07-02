Community demands firing of employees who had Confederate flag in Elk Grove Unified School District van

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Students and community leaders say systemic racism is and has been a problem at the Elk Grove Unified School District.

The recent spotting of a Confederate flag in a school van is proof to them that the problem continues.

Now, they’re hoping the district fires those two men.

Mariah Walker is a current student within the EGUSD and said it is hard being a student there.

“Black students have been telling time and time again how we’ve been treated on this campus,” Walker said. “We are under-welcomed, under-supported, unloved.”

Her words come just days after a Confederate flag was seen inside the district-owned van. Monty Watkins, a parent, saw it and took a picture.

A photo taken by Monty Watkins shows a Confederate flag in an EGUSD van.

On Friday, the EGUSD Parent Coalition and the Black Youth Leadership Project, along with other community leaders, got together at the district offices to make sure they were heard.

“He was comfortable to do it. It was normal for him to do it — to excuse it is a joke,” said Allegra Taylor, with the Village Advocates of Sacramento.

The district told FOX40 Thursday that the flags have been removed and the two employees have been placed on administrative leave. Additionally, they said they do not tolerate anybody within the district displaying a Confederate flag in a district vehicle.

But the group is demanding the district take more action.

“This person needs to be terminated,” Taylor said.

FOX40 asked the district if they had any additional comments regarding the statements made in front of their office, but a spokesperson told FOX40 no one would be available for an interview Friday.

“We have had dialogue with the school district and we think we’re making steps in the right direction, but this here is a step backwards,” said Joel Boyd, with the EGUSD Parent Coalition.

FOX40 also asked the district how long the employees will be on leave and when they will decide what will permanently happen to them. The district did not respond.