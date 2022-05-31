CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — Friends and family of a Citrus Heights teen are mourning after he was shot and killed at a party over the weekend.

A spokesperson with the San Juan Unified School District identified the victim as 17-year-old Antonio Rocha. He was a junior at Mesa Verde High School in Citrus Heights.

“He was the sweetest boy in the world. He was so loving,” Stephanie Fochetti, Rocha’s aunt, said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was shot and killed Saturday at a Carmichael apartment complex after a large party.

“He loved sports. He played football, did wrestling. He was hoping to get into a fire fighting program,” Fochetti told FOX40. “You hear of all these things happen, but you never think it’s going to happen so close to home, somebody so close to you.”

Details of exactly what happened that night are still unclear, but for Rocha’s teammates and friends, it didn’t stop them from coming together after school on Tuesday to honor his life.

“I have his whole name and everything he’s about memorized, and everyone at the school who cared for him or knew him can come here and show their support and love for him,” Mikhael Wilson said.

It’s this gesture that proves to Fochetti what kind of person her nephew was.

“That’s awesome. That just shows what a great person he was,” Fochetti said.

Even though most of the teen’s family lives in the Bay Area, Fochetti said the distance never stopped them from showing Rocha how much they cared for him.

“I’d just tell him what a wonderful person he is. Give him the biggest hug and tell him how much I love him,” Fochetti said.

The sheriff’s office does not have any updates on the case or a possible suspect.

A GoFundMe page has been made for the teen’s family to help with the funeral services.