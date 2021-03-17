Community leaders, activists call for end to violence against API community

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Community leaders and activists gathered in Sacramento Wednesday to call for an end to the violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

It comes one day after eight people, including six Asian women, were killed in a deadly rampage in Atlanta.

“We must do more to stop Asian hate and protect humanity,” said Sacramento City councilwoman Mai Vang as she wiped away tears. “I was incredibly heartbroken when I heard about the incident. We have seen a past administration that has emboldened racist attacks by using racist rhetoric and language.”

The deadly shooting comes at a time when attacks on people of Asian descent have risen nationwide, with nonprofit organization Stop AAPI Hate reporting 3,795 anti-Asian incidents from March 2020 to February 2021.

Some of those incidents were reported in the Sacramento area, which is why Vang and the Sacramento City Council unanimously passed a resolution this month to condemn hate and discrimination against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

“I would say the first piece is ensuring as a society that we acknowledge the harm and trauma that exists in the Asian American, Pacific Islander community. Often times when there is an incident reported, it’s not dealt with a sense of urgency,” Vang said.

Many people of Asian descent say the rise in hate-fueled attacks has them worried they could be the next victim.

“The fear is there. After we saw what had happened yesterday the fear is going to continue to be there,” said Stephanie Nguyen, executive director for nonprofit Asian Resources Inc. “But this is where we’re asking all communities to come together and community police and look out for each other.”

It’s why they’re standing together to say enough is enough.

“This needs to stop,” Nguyen said. “Unless we fight for each other and look out for each other, this will never end.”