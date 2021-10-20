Community leaders come together in fight to save 71-year-old Oak Park resident’s house

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Community leaders and organizations from across Sacramento came together Wednesday morning in Wanda Clark’s driveway.
At 71 years old, Clark could lose everything. The great-great grandmother’s Oak Park home of over 25 years is set to be auctioned off in November after it was boarded up and placed in receivership.
A joint release by local organizers details Clark’s yearslong fight to keep her home at 4003 Washington Ave., a battle that started in 2005 when she took out a loan and hired a contractor so she could open her house to her family. Organizers say the contractor took off with Clark’s money and left her with a damaged home.
Clark, also known as “Nana,” still works full-time as a janitor for the county to pay off her mortgage, utilities and code fees.
“I don’t want to be homeless. I want to spend my best days in my home,” Clark said at Wednesday’s press conference.
The Sacramento chapter of the NAACP, Habitat for Humanity and the Sacramento-Sierra’s Building and Construction Trades Council, along with others, are stepping up to help Clark move back into 4003 Washington Ave.