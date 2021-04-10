Community leaders host virtual forum to stand against hate towards AAPI communities

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Community leaders came together Saturday to take a stand against recent attacks on Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

“A Filipina grandmother was brutally beaten in an unprovoked attack. Today, we’re here to say not one more,” said radio and TV host Michelle Meow, who moderated the virtual event.

Event organizer and community activist David Phommavong says finding solutions to stop the violence begins with conversations.

“Coming together and starting this type of forum starts with private citizens to come out and share our experience,” Phommavong said.

His experience is a personal one.

During last year’s presidential election, Phommavong says political signs for candidates he was supporting were stolen multiple times.

“But I then come home and I find that our tires had been slashed,” Phommavong said.

He reported the incidents to police. But he said they told him there were no similar incidents reported.

Phommavong adds that his neighbors also had signs, but their signs were not touched.

“I had never been targeted before to that level,” Phommavong told FOX40.

It caused him to be extra cautious and careful, especially when he is out with his young son.

“As a result of that, I have this spider sense now that’s always on. And I hate that feeling. I am not safe,” Phommavong said.

Local realtor and South Asian TV host Inderjit Singh Kallirai said the recent attacks, 9/11 and incidents of violence against races across the county have a common thread.

“We believe there is only one race. And that is the human race. And there should be no prejudice amongst anybody in the human race,” Kallirai said. “We need to stand against hate together.”