Community marches across Tower Bridge to honor Breonna Taylor

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Saturday marked one year since the death of Breonna Taylor and hundreds of people are taking part in public tributes across the country.

One group gathered in Louisville, Kentucky in honor of the 26-year-old.



Taylor was killed by police after officers conducted a “no-knock” search warrant at her apartment. She was shot in an exchange of gunfire when her boyfriend opened fire on the police.



People came from both Kentucky and other states to take part in the gatherings.

In Sacramento, local organizers marched at River Walk Park to remember and honor Taylor. People gathered in West Sacramento and walked across the Tower Bridge into the downtown area.



Marchers said they sympathize with those in Kentucky and continue to fight for racial justice and equality.