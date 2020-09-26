Community members gather in Southside Park ahead of weekend of Breonna Taylor protests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Calls for justice in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor are growing louder across the country.

In Sacramento, community members gathered Friday for a “call to action.”

Activists have been coming together every night since Wednesday, when a Kentucky grand jury voted to indict one of the three officers who shot into Taylor’s apartment, killing her. Former Louisville Police Officer Brett Hankison faces three counts of wanton endangerment in the first-degree.

Protesters gathered at Southside Park Friday night with the goal of making space for community healing.

More protests are planned for the weekend. A 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. rally and march will take place at the State Capitol on Saturday and other demonstrations have been scheduled for Nevada City, Vacaville, Roseville and Lodi.