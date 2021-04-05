Community members help restore elderly woman’s Folsom home

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Businesses and community members are stepping up to help an elderly woman who was found living in a hazardous situation at her Folsom home.

A plumber called 911 Hazmat Cleanup after they found 81-year-old Gene living in a dangerous environment.

Gene suffered a stroke and has other health conditions that have prohibited her from maintaining her home.

Gene is retired federal United States Postal Service Employee. Gene served the greater Sacramento county California area for over 30 years. Gene is a beautiful soul who loves knitting, in fact Gene used her knitting skills to make hats for newborn babies at a local hospitals (Pre Covid-19). Post retirement has not been easy for Gene. Gene has no immediate family she can count on. Kimberly Chatman, fundraiser organizer for Gene via Gofundme

Sacramento County Adult Protective Services temporarily removed Gene from her home, while businesses and organizations are donating their time, money and services for Operation Help Bring Gene Home.

If all goes well, Operation Help Bring Gene Home will conclude on May 1, and she will be allowed back in.

If you’d like to help with Operation Help Bring Gene Home, click or tap here.