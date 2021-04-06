Community members search for man with special needs missing in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) – Community members gathered Tuesday to search for a missing man in North Highlands.

Most of the people who gathered at the 7-Eleven on Walerga Road and Elkhorn Boulevard told FOX40 they do not actually know 25-year-old Daryle Lee Allums Jr.

But these volunteers came together to search for the young man, who family says has special needs.

“He does speak more on the age level of a 10-year-old,” said Empact founder Leia Schenk.

The Bay Area family told FOX40 that they were visiting with friends in Sacramento when Allums Jr. went missing.

“Unfortunately, right now he’s going through a state of depression. Sometimes he gets a little scared and leery where he’s at and paranoid,” explained Allums Jr.’s father, Daryle Allums Sr. “So he normally goes out get some fresh air, comes back right away. Five, 10 minutes, but on this occasion, he never came back.”

The family said Allum’s Jr. has been missing since Monday afternoon and notified the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating his disappearance as a missing person’s case.

“The family is having a hard time trying to find out where he is because they’re not familiar with the area. They don’t know the hot spots. They don’t kind of know where he would go,” Schenk explained. “So, they’re depending on us, as a community, to come together and stand in solidarity with them to find their son and bring him home.”

Allums Jr.’s high school friends drove from Oakland to help.

“We were really close in high school. We used to talk all the time,” one former classmate told FOX40. “We need as much support as we can. I went to go make extra fliers. So, I’m here to do what I can to help support the family.”

Allums Sr. knows the drill first hand because he runs a nonprofit in Oakland which helps search for missing kids, many of who are trafficked.

He said they’ve reunited about 60 children with their families.

“Unfortunately, I’m on the other side now,” Allums Sr. said. “He’s a young man that needs some love and support. I just want to get my son back home.”