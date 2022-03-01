ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Arden-Arcade community is in mourning after a gunman opened fire at a church Monday, allegedly killing his three children and a man before killing himself.

A makeshift memorial was set up outside the gates of The Church in Sacramento to honor the victims who were killed inside, including three girls, ages 9, 10 and 13.

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said the shooter had a restraining order against him and had to have supervised visits with his children. Sheriff’s officials believe a supervised visit was taking place at the church when the man opened fire.

Investigators said just after 5 p.m., a church employee heard several gunshots and ran out to call for help.

When deputies arrived at the Wyda Way church, they found all five people dead inside.

The gunman is also accused of killing a 59-year-old man who was believed to have supervised the visit.

The shooter has not been identified, but officials say he was 39 years old.

Officials said the mother of the children is alive and physically OK.

A member of the church who identifies as Alfredo and lives on the church property reacted to the shooting Tuesday.

“If there’s a message to be taken here it’s that we love one another. We learn to forgive one another,” Alfredo said. “We don’t know when it’s here and when it’s done and gone. My message is to forgive and not hold on to resentment.”

Throughout Tuesday morning, several people came by the church to pay their respects with flowers, candles and a teddy bear.

“It could have been my child and any other children that could have been playing in those apartments,” said neighbor Yadira Ortega. “My kids play outside. I’m just thankful it wasn’t us.”

“This was supposed to be a place of sanctuary, a safe haven, a meeting place,” said neighbor Sandi Davis. “This did not have to happen. This has got to stop. This has got to stop.”

In a message sent out Tuesday morning, the Natomas Unified School District said the three girls attended Bannon Creek School and Leroy Greene Academy. The district said it will help fellow students cope with this tragedy.