‘We’ll be rooting for him’: Community rallies around young boy badly injured by fastball

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — A Rocklin community is coming together to help a boy who was left with a devastating injury after being struck in the face while pitching during a baseball game.

“I don’t like seeing the hurt on his face,” said Wayde South’s mom, Jennifer South. “He’s really depressed right now. He felt like he let his team down by getting hurt.”

Wayde, 11, was pitching to a batter during a baseball game on Sunday when a fastball came back and struck him.

“He ended up throwing one of his signature fastballs right in there. Unfortunately, it headed right back in the direction that no one wants to see themselves and ended up striking him right in the mouth,” Better Baseball training coach Jake Marjama told FOX40.

“Two of his teeth were knocked out, with the bone still attached in between,” Jennifer South said. “Ran out on the field … it was messy.”

Parents rallied and helped Jennifer South get her injured son off the field and to the hospital.

“It’s hard to see your teammate go down like that, especially being 10 and 11 years old,” said Better Baseball Training owner Jon Peters.

Parents said Wayde is the kind of kid who is there for everyone, while his mother works hard, doing everything for her kids.

“She’s a single mom of two kids and she’s had a lot of hardship in the last couple of months,” said Suzanne Peters. “And this boy, in particular, has given a lot back into this community, this baseball community.”

That is one of the reasons Peters organized a GoFundMe to help the family.

“Really just overcomes all odds. Not just in baseball but everything he does,” Marjama said.

Coaches said Wayde is a gifted athlete who they plug into different positions on the team. He often stayed late to catch for younger players at practice.

“He’s just a great kid. He’s got a huge heart,” Jennifer South said.

“My biggest thing we talk about is life and relating baseball to life,” Peters said. “You’re going to have those setbacks. You’re going to fall down, and I always tell them, just run their race.”

“We’ll be rooting for him really hard over here,” he continued.

“It’s been really difficult lately and I’m beyond grateful,” Jennifer South said. “There aren’t words that can express it. We’ve been through the wringer.”

Click or tap here, if you’d like to help Wayde and his mom.