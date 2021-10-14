Community rallies to save pond in Cameron Park after area goes on sale

CAMERON PARK, Calif. (KTXL) — A community in El Dorado County is trying everything it can to save a tucked-away pond.

Behind Rasmussen Park and over a little bridge, a trail lies with a lot of history. Resident Robert Harris has been going there for the last 10 years.

“The Native Americans found this a really good place to grind up their food,” Harris said.

The grinding rocks along the trail are a highlight that lead to Rasmussen Pond.

“This is an isolated piece of really natural area,” Harris said. “It’s away from any roads, it’s away from any other houses. People can come here and say, ‘I’m in nature.’”

Cameron Park resident Dennis Cashman visits about three times a week.

“I mountain bike here, walk, just love the nature,” Cashman said.

But recently, Cashman found out the property has been put up for sale for $6.9 million. According to the listing on Redfin, there is already an interested buyer.

For Cashman and Harris, they have an idea of what might happen to their beloved place.

“It meant that it’s going to have 400 houses built on it,” Harris said.

The area has hardly any traffic, with the exception of some birds at Rasmussen Pond — and that’s the point. People living nearby said they don’t want anyone or any development to destroy the hidden gem.

“Very invested in keeping it the way it is because for decades, it’s been a place for people to go and enjoy their nature experience here,” Cashman said.

According to El Dorado County’s zoning map, the pond has been zoned as “high-density residential,” which means houses are allowed to be developed. Both Harris and Cashman said it’s too much money for anyone who wants to preserve the area.

“We know it’s private property and we can’t stop a person selling private property, and you can’t stop someone else buying it,” Harris said.

Even if they lose their fight to preserve the area, they at least hope developers will make a compromise.

“Trail access through the back of homes to not lose the connection between the Pine Hill Preserve and the county land, so that it can still be used by the community,” Cashman said.

Whatever ends up happening, they’re ready to do what they need to.

“Save Rasmussen Pond,” Cashman said.