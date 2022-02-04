Community rallies to support families of teens killed in Modesto car crash

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Support is pouring in for the families of three Modesto teenagers who were killed in a crash with a big rig.

The crash was captured on the dash camera of a Modesto police officer and on surveillance from a nearby home. Video shows a silver Infiniti speeding near Carver Road and West Briggsmore. Moments later, it barrels through two red lights and collides with a big rig.

Police said the driver, 20-year-old Dearin Koeur, is charged with vehicular manslaughter and child endangerment.

“I’m still in shock,” said Victoria Oseguera, who knew one of the teens.

Dozens of candles have been lit at the intersection to honor the three teens. The teens were identified as 17-year-old Aalvin Chhue and 15-year-old Jayden Chhue, who were cousins, and 16-year-old Jose Espinoza, their best friend.

“It has been a pretty somber mood at school,” said Michael Shroyer.

Shroyer is the principal at Grace Davis High School, where all three boys attended.

“They have great personalities and had an impact to those around them, the students and the teachers,” Shroyer said.

The sudden loss left family and friends in shock and disbelief.

“He wanted to become a professional soccer player. He has played since he was 5-years-old. He wasn’t like a troublemaker; he was just really into sports and going to school,” Oseguera said, about Espinoza.

Oseguera owns Modesto Indoor Soccer, and Espinoza was well-known in the soccer community.

“It hurts to know someone I was really close to and I have seen grown up since he was little. It’s just tragically gone,” Oseguera said.

A fundraiser is being held Saturday at the soccer facility to help raise money for Espinoza’s family.

“I hope with this fundraiser, we show the family they are not alone. We are all here and they have support,” Oseguera said.

Gofundme pages have been set up for both Aalvin and Jayden Chhue and for Espinoza.