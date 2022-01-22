Community rallies to support family of Elk Grove officer killed in wrong way crash

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The memorial near the Elk Grove Police Department grew Saturday night as the community mourns the death of officer Tyler “Ty” Lenehan.

“It’s hard, it’s heart breaking, it’s sad,” said Ron Turner, president of the 100 Club of Solano & Yolo Counties.

The emotions are still raw after Lenehan was taken away too soon by a driver going the wrong direction Friday morning on Highway 99 in South Sacramento.

“This didn’t have to happen, could have been prevented,” Turner said.

As the Lenehan family, law enforcement and the community grieve, the community is stepping up.

The Elk Grove Police Department announced Saturday that a memorial fund has been set up through the California Association of Highway Patrolmen Credit Union.

Police officials said it’s the only official memorial fund.

FOX40 learned the law enforcement community, organizations and chapters, like the 100 Club, which helps families of fallen first responders, are also lending a hand.

“We do our best to be that aid, that Band-Aid they may need in the future and show them that we care and show them that we love them,” Turner said.

Turner said they have helped other fallen officers, and they won’t be backing down from helping the Lenehan family.

“We are all in this together and we are a big family. With law enforcement it truly is a family, with our firefighters, our police officers, dispatchers, and all of those individuals out there putting their best foot forward,” Turner said.

No information on Lenehan’s funeral service have been released to the public