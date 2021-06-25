Community reacts to reports of drinks being spiked in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif (KTXL) — Drinks are being poured in South Lake Tahoe, but law enforcement is concerned about what else is in the mix.

“That’s not right,” said Gus Ruiz, who is vacationing in the area with family.

Ruiz was shocked to hear about police investigating multiple cases of people being drugged.

“I don’t like it all. I’m glad the police are cracking down,” Ruiz said.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department is not saying how many cases have been reported. They have only said it’s been multiple people, some of whom have been hospitalized because of spiked drinks.

Ruiz says they will not be hitting the bars as they have bought their own supplies.

“It really is kind of a character issue,” said Jeff Forman.

Forman is concerned about college-aged people. Police are reminding people to never take drinks from a stranger, to always watch their drinks being made and to never leave their drinks unattended.

Authorities hope the trend can be stopped with the community’s help.

“Let’s all treat each other with respect,” Forman said.

Bars in South Lake Tahoe say they are keeping a close eye to make sure it doesn’t happen at their business.

Police are asking residents to contact them if they suspect they’ve been drugged or have seen suspicious activity.