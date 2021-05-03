Community remembers teen who police say was unintended target in Keyes shooting

KEYES, Calif. (KTXL) — People stopped by Monday to add to a growing memorial for a teenage boy shot and killed in Keyes Sunday night.

“He got along with everyone. He was close with everyone,” said Rafael Alvarez.

“Very good kid, very respectful,” said Lorane Archuleta, who said the teenager was friends with her grandchildren.

Stanislaus County deputies say the victim was eating outside a taco truck near the intersection of Martha Avenue and 7th Street when a fight broke out and shots were fired.

The teen was shot several times.

Investigators say the 16-year-old victim was not involved in the fight and was not the intended target.

Detectives are searching for a silver car that left the scene after the shooting that they believe may have been involved. They say so far, no suspect or suspects have been identified.

“Whoever did this to him, they need to pay the price,” Archuleta told FOX40. “They need to do jail time, prison time for this because this is wrong.”

“I feel bad for the parents,” Alvarez said. “I just want to send my regards to the parents and say that I liked him.”

Alvarez said he was hurting from the sudden loss of his friend.

“I really don’t have any words. It’s crazy what happened,” he said.

Alvarez said the teenage victim was an athlete and a good person who had his whole life ahead of him.

“What happened to him is … it’s horrible because he didn’t deserve this,” he said. “He deserved a better life, he deserved to go far in life.”

Monday night at 7:30, there will be a candlelight vigil to remember the teen’s life.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective Hickman at 209-525-7042. People can also remain anonymous by submitting their tips to Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.