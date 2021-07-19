Community Resource Project helping local families save on energy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Community Resource Project is helping qualified families in the region with free weatherization upgrades to homes.

FOX40 caught up with them in Sacramento County as they replaced the windows, glass door, light bulbs, shower head and bathroom fan in a home.

Dana Gonzalez, the Community Resource Project inspection supervisor, estimated the upgrades could save the residents 25-50% on their energy bills.

“That’s huge for them when we come in for programs that will help them change their lives, save money and at the same time free up other money,” Gonzalez explained.

Gonzalez estimated these upgrades would have cost the residents $20,000 if they were paying a private contractor.

As a mom of four kids under age three, homeowner Lena Kirakosayan is hoping the more efficient home does more than help her save on energy bills.

“When it was cold we could feel the heat coming in. When it was cold it would get really cold in the house so the heater was always running it would always cause constant headaches,” she explained. “So, I’m sure this would be a great change for all of us.”

The Community Resource Project provides these services to people in Sacramento, Yuba and Sutter Counties based on their income, household size and energy bills.

For additional information, click or tap here, or call 916-567-5220.