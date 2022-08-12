PINE GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Amador Fire Protection District will be receiving a new fire station in Pine Grove thanks to an additional $8.1 million dollars in state funding being secured, according to District 5 State Assemblymen Frank Bigelow.

The fire protection district is responsible for 491 square miles of Amador County, in which 75% of people live in very high risk to fire danger areas, according to Bigelow.

Bigelow said that the additional funding was secured through the efforts of State Assemblymen Ken Cooley of Sacramento County and Bigelow himself.

“I am encouraged that California’s leaders recognize the importance of funding a new fire station in Amador County, especially given the recent Electra Fire and the destructive Butte Fire,” Bigelow said.

In July the Electra Fire ripped through Amador and Calaveras County, burning 4,478 acres.

A massive lumber mill fire also raged in Amador County during July, destroying one of the main economic drivers of the county.

The fire protection district was first on the scene and eventually called for support from CAL FIRE.

According to Bigelow, the fire protection district has 35 paid and 15 volunteer personnel.

The land that the fire station will be built on was previously purchased by the fire district under the leadership of Fire Chief Jim McCart, according to current Fire Chief Walt White.