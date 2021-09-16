Community to gather for procession honoring Sgt. Nicole Gee, Marine killed in Kabul airport attack

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Family and community members are set to welcome home a local fallen hero who was killed last month in an attack on an airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole Gee, a 23-year-old Roseville native, was among 13 U.S. service members who died in the blast on Aug. 26. Approximately 180 Afghans also died.

Gee’s body is arriving at the Sacramento International Airport. The airport arrival will remain private for Gee’s family.

A procession route will leave the airport around 12:45 p.m., travel down southbound Interstate 5, Interstate 80, Greenback Lane, and lastly, onto Mount Vernon Memorial Park.

Community members wishing to show support can gather in the Sunrise Mall parking lot, along the south end of Greenback Lane.

Traffic on Greenback Lane, along the procession route, will be slowed for about one hour, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department.

Sgt. Nicole Gee Procession