Community transforms former Marysville homeless camp into flower garden after devastating fire

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A plot of land that’s been an eyesore for nearly 18 months has been transformed into a flower garden.

The picturesque site is nestled near the Yuba River in Marysville.

“I just think it’s beautiful. I think it’s a bright spot,” Yuba City resident Heidi Walker told FOX40.

The bright and beautiful site is attracting people from all around.

Kia Lee and her family travelled from Sacramento to take in the scenery and do a photo shoot.

“I know it’s kind of small, but it’s beautiful,” Lee said.

The flower garden is a welcomed site especially because of what happened there more than a year ago.

The burnt debris of the former Hollywood trailer park was what was left behind after a large fire came through and decimated the massive homeless camp in October of 2020.

Russ Brown with Yuba County told FOX40 the city of Marysville, the fire department, the county, the water agency and other community organizations came together to turn the former camp into a blossoming site.

“A massive cleanup took a lot out of there, it cost tens of thousands of dollars to clean up,” Brown explained. “An organization called SayLove was in there and they came in last year and cleaned up, and today the flowers are there, planted, and it’s really quite beautiful.”

“I appreciate that they did this, I think it brightens everything up and kind of shows a rebirth so to speak,” Heidi Walker said.

“Marysville, they’ve struggled for years trying to get things, shall we say, better than it is. This is a good sign,” said Yuba City resident Troy Walker.

Brown said the community is continuing to work to get the unhoused population into affordable housing and that they are more equipped to do that now than in past years.

They also encourage people to come out to the site and take some photos.