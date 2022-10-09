SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Monday marks six months since a Sacramento dj was shot and killed at his Natomas home.

Friends and family of Dj Gio came together Sunday afternoon to not only honor him but spark a conversation about preventing gun violence.

“It is like losing a part of me, that I will never get back,” Jordan “Dj 2Raw” Dawson said. “He was just an honest guy. He was not the nicest or the meanest, he was just an honest guy.”

The pain and sorrow is still fresh for many loved ones of Dj Gio, who is a well-known Dj in Sacramento and the bay area. He was shot and killed at his Natomas home in April.

“He was a star; he was the closest thing we all could get to a star,” Royce “Young Dizzy” Pertilla said.

Friends and family of the artist gathered in Downtown Sacramento where a large mural hangs of him with a halo above his head.

“I didn’t just lose a son; I lost a part of me and a very big part of my life,” said Anita Razo, Dj Gio’s mother.

Six months after Dj Gio’s death, Razo hopes the unfortunate tragedy brings awareness to senseless shootings.

“It is heart wrenching pain from the moment I wake up until the moment I go to sleep,” Razo said.

The number of shootings in the Sacramento area is forcing more families to deal with loss.

Deborah and Greg Grimes were attending the memorial, they too lost their son Najee Grimes to a deadly shooting at a downtown nightclub in July.

“Unfortunately, we came together through tragic circumstances,” Deborah Grimes said.

The Grimes family is hoping an initiative called Najee’s Law will help prevent gun violence especially in the downtown area.

Najee’s Law looks to do three things: make sure there are security cameras outside entertainment venues, provides walk-through metal detectors, and enforce a zero-tolerance policy for venues who do not follow the first two rules.

The Grimes say the businesses would cover the cost.

“It’s extremely important for us, to not wallow in our pain. We have to do something that is meaningful, something that makes a difference, something that continues to build on their legacies,” Grimes explained.

While two men were killed in different parts of Sacramento, both families say change has to start somewhere to prevent more families from dealing with the pain they are suffering through.

The Grimes say they have been meeting with city leaders to create real changes.

Dj Gio’s family told FOX40 that they started a non-profit foundation in his name to help families that have been victims of violent crimes, as well as assists up and coming artists start their journey.