Complaint alleges Sacramento police mishandled 911 call involving Vacaville double homicide suspect

(KTXL) — Months before a man was suspected of killing a woman and a girl in Vacaville, a Sacramento woman had a “terrifying experience” with him, according to a civil rights attorney.

Civil rights attorney Melissa Nold said Raymond Weber, who was arrested in Vacaville, was the reason for a 911 call in the Oak Park area.

“She reported this harrowing, terrifying experience she had,” Nold said. “She was obviously terrified, frantic.”

Nold said the Sacramento woman, described as a mother in her 30s, was the one who called police.

“She reported that this was a person from a dating relationship,” Nold told FOX40. “There was a gun put in her mouth, that he had shot at her. That he beat her, like I said, visible physical injuries.”

Sacramento police have now received a formal complaint saying that even after seeing the woman’s condition, officers refused to do anything about it. Nold said officers instead accused the woman of being on drugs.

“She pointed to him and said, ‘There he is.’ And they proceeded to not stop, to not detain him, to not make any attempt to even talk to him or find out what his version of the events were,” Nold said.

Nold said she believes that if officers had arrested Weber that night, it might have prevented the deaths of others months later.

FOX40 reached out to the Sacramento Police Department, who released a statement on the incident.

On November 29, 2020 Sacramento Police Department officers conducted an investigation surrounding this incident. Our department is aware of the allegations listed in this complaint. Our Internal Affairs Division is currently investigating this 3rd party complaint which prohibits us from commenting any further. Sacramento Police Department

Nold said the woman in the incident last year just wants to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“We are not looking to sue anyone. We’re just looking to make sure that she is not treated as a suspect. That they take it seriously that she was a victim,” Nold said. “And realistically, although he is in custody for these other crimes, this man should still be charged with the crimes he committed against this woman as well.”