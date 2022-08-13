TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday a complimentary concert will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Truckee Regional Park in honor of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who now has been missing for more than a week.

The concert is called Kountry for Kiely and a Instagram post from @findkielyrodni reads:

“In gratitude, we honor the love and support from our amazing teens and community at large that have been on the front lines of this crisis since day one. Team Kiely is strong. Wear white in solidarity.”

The concert will feature performances from Jenni & Jesse of Dead Winter Carpenters, Angele, Julie Brisbin, Brooke Chabot & Rubicon Gold.

On Saturday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office shared that 205 law enforcement personnel have been assigned to the search along with, 2 air resources, 1 marine/dive teams and there have been more than 1,000 tips since the search began on August 6.

A press-conference will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District at 10981 Truckee Way, Truckee.

On Friday the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced the launch of a website for people to share photos, videos and other helpful tips for Kiely Rodni investigation.

The website includes a section where people can anonymously upload photos or videos that may help with the investigation.