(FOX40.COM) — As 2024 gets underway, multiple big-name artists are expected to perform at venues in the Sacramento region.

Bad Bunny, Fall Out Boy, Duran Duran, Damian and Stephen Marley, Tim McGraw and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are some of the music artists coming to the area in 2024.

The year will also bring comedians John Mulaney, Gabriel Iglesias and Nat Bargatze to the Sacramento area.

Other than events at area venues, 2024 will bring the return of Aftershock, GoldenSky and Sol Blume festivals to the city of Sacramento.

Here is the lineup of events in the Sacramento area in 2024.

Festival lineup

Sol Blume — May 3-5 at Discovery Park

Aftershock — Oct. 10-13 at Discovery Park

GoldenSky — Oct. 18-20 at Discovery Park

Jan. 15 — Harlem Globetrotters

Jan. 19 — Cody Johnson

Jan. 26-28 — Monster Jam 2024

Feb. 2-4 — PBR bull riding

Feb. 8 — Toby Mac

Feb. 10 — Gloria Trevi

Feb. 15-19 — Disney on Ice

Feb. 24 — Madonna

Feb. 25 — Playboi Carti

March 1 — Marca MP

March 3 — Fall Out Boy

March 5 — Bad Bunny

April 5 — Nate Bargatze

April 7 — Luis Miguel

April 20 — Gabriel Iglesias

May 10-11 — Kane Brown

June 8 — NF

June 29 — Tim McGraw

July 20 — Pepe Aguilar

Aug. 24 — Los Temerarios

Sept. 28 — Franco Escamilla

Nov. 29-30 — Zach Bryan

Thunder Valley concerts and events

Jan. 13 — Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight

Jan. 18 — Garratt Wilkin and the Parrotheads

Jan. 19 — Daughtry

Jan. 20 — Common Kings

Jan. 25-26 — John Mulaney

Feb. 2 — The Illusionists

Feb. 3 — Duran Duran

Feb. 9 — Billy Idol

Feb. 10 — V101’s Valentine’s Love Fest ‘24

Feb. 15 — When Doves Cry

Feb. 16 — Gov’t Mule

Feb. 17 — Red Hot Chili Peppers

Feb. 24 — Brian Setzer

March 1 — Bret Michaels

March 2 — Kool and the Gang

March 9 — Theresa Caputo

March 14-15 — Shane Gillis

March 21 — Smells Like Nirvana and Not. Greenday: A Tribute to Nirvana and Green Day

March 22 — Teddy Swims

March 23 — Charlie Wilson

March 29 — Ron White

March 30 — The Jacksons with Sister Sledge

April 18 — Petty Theft

May 4 — Ramon Ayala y Sus Bravos Del Norte

May 11 — Tom Segura

May 18 — Boyz II Men

July 13 — Anjelah Johnson-Reyes

Aug. 9 — Jason Mraz and the Superband

Aug. 10 — Rod Stewart

Sept. 12 — Jason Aldean

Hard Rock concerts and events

Jan. 7 — Rob Ely: A Tribute to Elvis

Jan. 12 — Anthony Jeselnik

Jan. 18 — Great White and Slaughter

Jan. 20 — Kathleen Madigan

Jan. 25 — Aaron Lewis

Feb. 2 — Sacramento Comedy Festival

Feb. 4 — Matt Fraser

Feb. 9 — Bailey Zimmerman

Feb. 10 — Vietnamese Lunar New Year Celebration

Feb. 18 — Juanes

Feb. 22 — Damian and Stephen Marley

Feb. 23 — Bad Friends with Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee

Feb. 24 — Beartooth

Feb. 25 — Extreme

Feb. 27 — STYX

March 7 — The Marshall Tucker Band

March 9 — Dancing with the Stars Live!

March 17 — Lany

May 11 — Joe Striani and Steve Vai

May 18 — Alicia Villarreal

May 31 — The Australian Pink Floyd Show

Toyota Amphitheatre concerts

June 2 — Red Hot Chili Peppers

July 2 — New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff

July 3 — Noah Kahan

Aug. 16 — Sammy Hagar

Sept. 1 — Creed

Other notable live events

Jan. 16 — Jeff Jefferies; Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

Feb. 23 — Colter Wall; Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

March 29 — Hasan Minhaj; SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

June 5 — Sesame Street Live! Say Hello; SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

June 15 — Ronny Chieng; SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center