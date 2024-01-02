(FOX40.COM) — As 2024 gets underway, multiple big-name artists are expected to perform at venues in the Sacramento region.
Bad Bunny, Fall Out Boy, Duran Duran, Damian and Stephen Marley, Tim McGraw and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are some of the music artists coming to the area in 2024.
The year will also bring comedians John Mulaney, Gabriel Iglesias and Nat Bargatze to the Sacramento area.
Other than events at area venues, 2024 will bring the return of Aftershock, GoldenSky and Sol Blume festivals to the city of Sacramento.
Here is the lineup of events in the Sacramento area in 2024.
Festival lineup
Sol Blume — May 3-5 at Discovery Park
Aftershock — Oct. 10-13 at Discovery Park
GoldenSky — Oct. 18-20 at Discovery Park
Golden 1 Center concerts and events
Jan. 15 — Harlem Globetrotters
Jan. 19 — Cody Johnson
Jan. 26-28 — Monster Jam 2024
Feb. 2-4 — PBR bull riding
Feb. 8 — Toby Mac
Feb. 10 — Gloria Trevi
Feb. 15-19 — Disney on Ice
Feb. 24 — Madonna
Feb. 25 — Playboi Carti
March 1 — Marca MP
March 3 — Fall Out Boy
March 5 — Bad Bunny
April 5 — Nate Bargatze
April 7 — Luis Miguel
April 20 — Gabriel Iglesias
May 10-11 — Kane Brown
June 8 — NF
June 29 — Tim McGraw
July 20 — Pepe Aguilar
Aug. 24 — Los Temerarios
Sept. 28 — Franco Escamilla
Nov. 29-30 — Zach Bryan
Thunder Valley concerts and events
Jan. 13 — Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight
Jan. 18 — Garratt Wilkin and the Parrotheads
Jan. 19 — Daughtry
Jan. 20 — Common Kings
Jan. 25-26 — John Mulaney
Feb. 2 — The Illusionists
Feb. 3 — Duran Duran
Feb. 9 — Billy Idol
Feb. 10 — V101’s Valentine’s Love Fest ‘24
Feb. 15 — When Doves Cry
Feb. 16 — Gov’t Mule
Feb. 17 — Red Hot Chili Peppers
Feb. 24 — Brian Setzer
March 1 — Bret Michaels
March 2 — Kool and the Gang
March 9 — Theresa Caputo
March 14-15 — Shane Gillis
March 21 — Smells Like Nirvana and Not. Greenday: A Tribute to Nirvana and Green Day
March 22 — Teddy Swims
March 23 — Charlie Wilson
March 29 — Ron White
March 30 — The Jacksons with Sister Sledge
April 18 — Petty Theft
May 4 — Ramon Ayala y Sus Bravos Del Norte
May 11 — Tom Segura
May 18 — Boyz II Men
July 13 — Anjelah Johnson-Reyes
Aug. 9 — Jason Mraz and the Superband
Aug. 10 — Rod Stewart
Sept. 12 — Jason Aldean
Hard Rock concerts and events
Jan. 7 — Rob Ely: A Tribute to Elvis
Jan. 12 — Anthony Jeselnik
Jan. 18 — Great White and Slaughter
Jan. 20 — Kathleen Madigan
Jan. 25 — Aaron Lewis
Feb. 2 — Sacramento Comedy Festival
Feb. 4 — Matt Fraser
Feb. 9 — Bailey Zimmerman
Feb. 10 — Vietnamese Lunar New Year Celebration
Feb. 18 — Juanes
Feb. 22 — Damian and Stephen Marley
Feb. 23 — Bad Friends with Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee
Feb. 24 — Beartooth
Feb. 25 — Extreme
Feb. 27 — STYX
March 7 — The Marshall Tucker Band
March 9 — Dancing with the Stars Live!
March 17 — Lany
May 11 — Joe Striani and Steve Vai
May 18 — Alicia Villarreal
May 31 — The Australian Pink Floyd Show
Toyota Amphitheatre concerts
June 2 — Red Hot Chili Peppers
July 2 — New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff
July 3 — Noah Kahan
Aug. 16 — Sammy Hagar
Sept. 1 — Creed
Other notable live events
Jan. 16 — Jeff Jefferies; Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
Feb. 23 — Colter Wall; Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
March 29 — Hasan Minhaj; SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center
June 5 — Sesame Street Live! Say Hello; SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center
June 15 — Ronny Chieng; SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center