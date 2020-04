SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With large public gatherings canceled or postponed for the foreseeable future, Sacramento’s Concerts in the Park is taking things online.

Concerts in the Park will livestream weekly performances on Instagram starting Friday, May 1.

See the full schedule below:

May 1: Robbie (HOF)

May 8: DJ Oasis

May 15: DJ Eddie Z

May 22: Lady Kate

May 29: Soosh*e!

The concert series typically draws thousands to Cesar Chavez Plaza each week through the summer months.