Concerts in the Park postponed due to COVID-19 spread

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Organizers for Concerts in the Park have decided to postpone the free concert series amid the governor’s stay-at-home order and the spread of COVID-19.

Held nearly every Friday in May, June and July, Concerts in the Park showcases local musicians in Cesar Chavez Park.

A press release sent out Monday said organizers will determine next steps in mid-April.

“We want to err on the side of caution to ensure the safety of our community,” said a spokesperson for the Downtown Sacramento Partnership.