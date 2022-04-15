SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Concerts in the Park is returning to downtown Sacramento this spring after a two-year hiatus.

The lineup of artists performing in Cesar Chavez Park will be announced Thursday at 6 p.m. on a billboard on L Street on the exterior of Plaza Five Fifty Five. One of the artists putting on a concert later this season will be performing across from the billboard near the Downtown Commons entrance.

The concerts put on by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership are free to attend and will run from May 6 to July 29, 2022.

The lineup announcement was originally scheduled for April 8 but was postponed after the K Street shooting.