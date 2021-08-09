Congressman LaMalfa pushes for more forest management following the Dixie Fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Congressman Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, is pushing for more forest management in an attempt to prevent wildfires like the Dixie Fire from happening again.

The Dixie Fire, named for the road where it started nearly four weeks ago, grew to an area of 765 square miles by Sunday evening and was just 21% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. It had scorched an area more than twice the size of New York City.

FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo sat down with Rep. LaMalfa to discuss how forest management can help prevent future towns from seeing the same fate as places like Greenville and Canyon Dam.