In a statement Monday, Congresswoman Doris Matsui issued a statement calling for a temporary negotiated ceasefire to ensure the release of hostages held by Hamas and to protect Palestinian civilians.

“Israeli and Palestinian civilians deserve to live their lives in peace and dignity – free from and unthreatened by violence,” Matsui’s statement reads.

“We must take the first steps to peace – to free the hostages, to allow the flow of real and substantial humanitarian aid, and to protect the lives of innocent civilians. A temporary negotiated ceasefire would help achieve these goals.”

The announcement comes as Sacramento area activist groups including Jewish Voice for Peace Action have lobbied Matsui to call for a ceasefire. Efforts have included a week-long sit-in at Matsui’s office in downtown Sacramento.