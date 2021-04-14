Consent forms needed as health officials move to vaccinate minors

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Starting Thursday, all Californians age 16 and older will be eligible to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, state health officials touted a new and improved My Turn website that is the gateway for those wanting to book shots.

But what’s different between vaccinating minors and adults?

FOX40 asked that question to multiple Sacramento area counties.

Vaccines will be available to anyone 16 or older starting tomorrow. They must have a parent or legal guardian present to sign the consent forms. Marissa Matta, San Joaquin County EMS Agency

The consent forms are needed for anyone under 18 regardless of county.

Only the Pfizer vaccine is currently approved to administer to those 16 and 17 years old. The Pfizer vaccine is being dispensed by Sacramento County Public Health primarily at Cal Expo, McClellan Park, Sacramento State, Cal North State and Del Paso vaccination sites. Brenda Bongiorno, Sacramento County Public Information Office

In Yolo County, appointments for those 16 and up began Tuesday.

We have 3 public clinics this week and 2 are full already. The only clinic that still has space and Yolo County residents can sign up for is for Thursday at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento. This clinic is actually 18+ because we are giving out Moderna, and Moderna is only approved for 18 and older. Jenny Tan, Yolo County Public Information Officer

Appointments can be scheduled in all counties starting Thursday, but receiving the shots for 16-and-17-year-olds will depend on each county and its supply.

At the moment, the state is sticking to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s timeline of June 15 to completely reopen California without restrictions, even with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause recommended by the CDC.