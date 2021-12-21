Conservationists work with Central Valley rice farmers to preserve bird habitat

(KTXL) — Drought-relief funding is being used to create critical, appropriate places for birds to shelter in the Central Valley, which is part of the Pacific Flyway.

More than 100 million birds of 400 different species use the flyway every year, a span that stretches from the Arctic to South America.

In the Central Valley region, human use has taken over 95% of the natural habitat that geese and ducks could use.

The seasonal habitat is key to support the birds, but the flooding of rice fields to help preserve the habitat could run afoul of drought measures, especially at a time when up to 70% of the habitat was disappearing because of the dryness this past year.

A new plan by the Central Valley Joint Venture hopes to avoid the conflict by determining the right location and time for flooding, hoping to preserve as much of the state’s water resources as possible.

“It’s the ingenuity of the rice farmers that led us to this point and the birds started using that. It’s providing agri-economic benefits. It’s providing environmental benefits. It’s providing community benefits and recreational benefits, all of those things,” explained Khara Strum, a conservation manager at Audubon California.

A lot of people like to get out and just look at the birds migrating through the area.

Video of the migratory birds and strategically-flooded fields was captured at Montna Farms in Yuba City.

The Central Valley Joint Venture is a coalition of public and private groups that have been working together to protect birds and their habitats since 1988.