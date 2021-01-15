Conservative group asked for Sacramento man’s resignation after video surfaced of him at Capitol riot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man who says he joined the insurrection in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 has resigned from the California Republican Assembly.

Jorge Riley left the group after video of him claiming he was part of the mob that forced its way into the U.S. Capitol and into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office circulated online.

“Jorge had already made it known that he was attending the rally,” California Republican Assembly Communications Director Craig DeLuz said.

The CRA is a grassroots organization dedicated to getting conservative candidates elected. Riley, 42, sat on its board and was president of the Sacramento chapter.

DeLuz said once the video of Riley surfaced, he was asked to resign.

“Mr. Riley talked about some of his involvement or stated that he had been involved in certain activities that we don’t believe are consistent with the values of the California Republican Assembly,” DeLuz told FOX40 on Friday. “Later yesterday evening, Jorge actually resigned.”

In the video shared on Reddit, which FOX40 does not have permission to publish, Riley describes breaking windows and pushing his way inside all the way to Pelosi’s office.

He claims officers pepper-sprayed three times and a fire extinguisher was discharged at him.

Eventually, Riley says police tried to push him and others outside.

He also says in the video that this was the first time he was in Washington, D.C., and that the police were nice to him and he hugged officers.

Riley has not been arrested or charged, but the FBI has neither confirmed nor denied if he was being investigated.

FOX40 spoke with Riley in December when he was part of a Dec. 8 protest against Sacramento County fining businesses that don’t comply with virus restrictions. That plan was dropped after protesters broke into the Board of Supervisors meeting.

“I have a right to say I don’t believe in coronavirus. This is America. We’re not in communist Russia,” Riley told FOX40 at the time.

DeLuz would not comment on Riley’s remarks from December, only saying that Riley’s actions in Washington led him to ask for his resignation.

“We felt that as a leader within the organization that it’s important that our leaders represent the values of our organization,” DeLuz said. “We just felt like in this case he did not do so.”

Riley has not responded to FOX40’s requests for comment.