Constitutional law expert says Trump’s impeachment still impactful despite acquittal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A local constitutional law expert says that although former President Donald Trump was acquitted in his second impeachment trial, it made history in more ways than one.

U.S. senators voted 57 to 43 in favor of conviction — the most bipartisan support seen in any presidential impeachment trial. But it was not enough to reach the needed two-thirds majority.

“It’s significant that we have a president who was impeached and went all the way through trial twice,” said Leslie Jacobs, a McGeorge School of Law professor.

The latest trial was 10 yes votes shy of reading the needed majority. Among those yes votes were seven members of Trump’s own party — A number not seen in previous impeachment trials.

“The only other time a member of a party voted to convict a president was in the last impeachment of this former president, when Mitt Romney voted. And now we have seven voting to convict,” Jacobs told FOX40.

Also different in the second trial was the speed. It ended five days after it began without any witnesses called to the stand.

“It is interesting that the House managers didn’t press further to get the witnesses. But then again we know it could have dragged on, and I think they saw the writing was on the wall that they weren’t going to the get the conviction votes, so it might be time to wrap it up,” Jacobs said.

And with three impeachment trials in modern history not getting a conviction, it’s brought into question whether the requirements to convict should be modified.

But that would require a constitutional amendment, according to Jacobs.

“We would have to change the Constitution to change that two-thirds requirement and requiring that you get those two-thirds of senators to vote is just a very difficult thing, given that their political futures are usually tied to the party,” Jacobs explained.

And despite Saturday’s vote to acquit, Jacobs says the televised trial still carries consequences in the eyes of the public and history.

“We had a reasonably bipartisan judgment that things were not OK and the American public has been able to look at that and make a judgment for itself,” Jacobs said.

Passing a constitutional amendment requires a two-thirds majority in both the House and the Senate. It’s then sent to the states for a vote with three-fourths of them needed to advance the proposal.