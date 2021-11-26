Consumer expert gives tips on how to avoid online scams on Black Friday, Cyber Monday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — What is normally a crazed-filled day of eager shoppers waiting in line ready to snag the latest and greatest is looking less frantic this year.

A survey by the National Retail Federation found 52% of Americans said they won’t shop this holiday weekend, suggesting people may be getting over the craze that was once Black Friday.

“You never know what’s going to happen and people are nuts,” one shopper said laughing. “People are crazy! They’ll tear each other apart for a $5 pajama bottom.”

Adobe Analytics predicts online spending will top $200 billion this year, with most of the traffic going to retail giants like Amazon. Stores like Target and Best Buy have also pushed deals earlier on the web to drive sales during the pandemic.

“We did see sales starting earlier and earlier this year, and I think a lot of it was due to the fact there were shipping delays and things were out of stock,” Rebecca Gramuglia said. “And people were heading online and shopping earlier.”

But some deals on Black Friday or Cyber Monday may not be as advertised. Consumer expert Gramuglia said there are several ways to spot the real from the fake.

“A good way to know if the website is legit is by looking at the URL, so it should say HTTPS. That S stands for secure,” Gramuglia said.

Recognizing phishing scams or illegitimate virtual gift exchanges may also save you from online crooks getting into your wallet.

“You might see someone post about them, that they got X amount of gifts in return simply by putting out one gift. And these are not only illegal but you’ll also lose money,” Gramuglia said. “You are putting money to purchase whatever you need to opt into and then you’re sending your gift out, and you’ll likely not get one in return. You’re also distributing personal information to a ton of strangers who you don’t know, which is not safe.”

If you’re expecting a package, Gramuglia said to beware of surprise text alerts with unsecured links to see where your shipment is. Compare prices on a product on you want with other trusted websites to make sure you’re getting the best deal. Use a credit card, and if you’re buying from a seller through sites like Facebook Market Place, look out for stock photos of the product and consumer reviews.”

“Especially if the person wants to take the purchase offline, off the app, whatever you’re shopping through, stay and purchase it on the website that you trust,” Gramuglia said.