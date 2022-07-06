AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Electra Fire is now at 4,112 acres and 40% contained, according to a news release from CAL FIRE at 4:45 pm. on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from the Amador County Sheriff’s Office, the office is removing the road closure at the intersection of Lower Clinton Road and Butter Mountain Road. The new closure will be moved to Upper Clinton Road and Butter Mountain intersection.

All residents within this along Clinton Road and Butte Mountain Road are clear to return home now that the evacuation order has been reduced to an evacuation warning.

The warning zone running east from Jackson along Highway 88 to Previtali Road has been removed.

According to a news release from Pacific Gas and Electric, the company made significant progress responding to power outages that are affecting 2,300 customers in Amador and Calaveras Counties.

The news release said that PG&E was given access to priority areas of the fire where assets are no longer at immediate risk so they could reenergize some transmission and distribution lines. PG&E also installed temporary generation which allowed them to reenergize more customers on Wednesday.

PG&E had to de-energize several distribution lines in the area to help fire crews battling the Electra Fire, but they have been granted access to start staging poles and other equipment at the Electra hydroelectric powerhouse. This is so PG&E can make repairs quickly once they gain full access to damaged equipment.

According to CAL FIRE, officials will be releasing daily information about the Electra Fire at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.