Continue to conserve: Flex Alert begins Friday night at 4

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As temperatures continue to rise into the weekend, the California Independent System Operator has issued a Flex Alert that will start at 4 p.m. Friday and last until 9 p.m.

California ISO says even just a little bit of effort makes a big difference on the state’s power grid.

“Get some energy out early in the morning. We got here earlier than usual to beat the heat,” said Sacramento resident Sandra Mann.

A trip to the park first thing in the morning was Mann’s priority Friday as temperatures were expected to hit triple digits.

“It getting warm is normal but not like triple digits to 110, you know? That’s not normal,” Mann said.

“When we get hit simultaneously with very hot weather here in California and in adjacent areas, it really does put a strain on our grid,” said California ISO President and CEO Elliot Mainzer.

A #FlexAlert is in effect today, July 9, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. pic.twitter.com/pDPRIQjhE3 — California ISO (@California_ISO) July 9, 2021

California ISO is asking residents to limit their power usage Friday night by setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, turning off unnecessary lights and not using big appliances.

California ISO suggests residents use fans and to pre-cool homes earlier in the day.

Cooling centers in the city of Sacramento see more guests than usual in the scorching heat.

“We do see some of our community members taking advantage of this type of site where you can maximize how many folks are coming in taking advantage of some cool air,” said Daniel Bowers, the director of Emergency Management for Sacramento

As it continues to get hotter and residents are asked to conserve, Mann said she will do what she can to lower her energy use.

“Try to conserve the best we can, and then use our neighbor’s pool, and then stay inside when it gets really, really hot,” she told FOX40.