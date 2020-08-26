Contra Costa County animal rescue group rushes into evacuation zones to save animals left behind

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — As the SCU Lightning Complex fires impacting five counties continue to grow, it’s not just people who have to be evacuated.

“I couldn’t even imagine my animals being somewhere else, displaced,” said Chantel Tieman.

Tieman takes care of the animals she helps rescue just like they were her very own.

Her love of animals is her life’s work. She co-founded Hold Your Horses, a nonprofit animal rescue organization.

“Once you’re in the yellow zone, you should evacuate,” Tieman told FOX40. “You should not wait until you’re in the red because a lot of times when you’re in the red, it’s too late. We can’t get to you. You can’t get back to get to your animals.”

“We always tell everybody don’t wait ‘til you’re in red. Red is last minute. The fires can change at any time,” she continued.

Over the past week, Tieman and her team of volunteers based in Contra Costa County have helped rescue dozens of animals from evacuation zones across Northern California.

“Our team has gone in and we’ve evacuated horses, cattle,” Tieman explained. “We’ve had many donkeys, pretty much everything. Even if the ranches have dogs and cats, we won’t leave anything behind. We’ll get whatever we can.”

They then take the animals to private boarders, county shelter facilities or other rescues to get them to safety.

But that’s not all they do. HYH also helps cover the costs of feed and other supplies until the animals can be placed back with their owners.

And Tieman said they’re in desperate need of donations.

“We’re in need of everything for livestock. We’re in need of hay, we’re in need of grains,” she said. “We’re in need of everything from pig food, to chicken food, to goat food. It’s pretty much everything.”

She said it’s going to take everyone pitching in to care for all the animals in need.

“Nobody should ever have to give up their animal — whether it’s a horse, dog, cat, a cow, a pig — because they’ve been in a disaster and they cannot come up with the money, they cannot afford to feed them,” Tieman said.

HYH is asking the community to help them help more animals.

“We’re just doing what we hope somebody else would do for us,” Tieman said. “Take care of our animals for us, pick them up and make sure that they’re safe.”

Click or tap here to learn more about HYH.

Cal Fire has information about preparing for wildfires if you have pets or livestock. Find that information by clicking or tapping here.