Contract worker dies in Land Park after being electrocuted by power lines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A contract worker was electrocuted by power lines and died Thursday in Land Park.

At 10:42 a.m., firefighters were called to a home on Marian Way where someone reported seeing a tree on fire, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

When firefighters got to the home there was no fire, however, the fire department says a worker had been injured while 50 feet up in a tree.

Officials believe the worker’s injuries were caused by power lines and SMUD was called out to help crews with their rescue efforts.

After getting the worker to the ground, Sacramento Fire Department spokesman Keith Wade says emergency responders pronounced the worker dead at the scene.

The worker’s identity has not been reported.