SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters are ramping up their training ahead of this year’s wildfire season.

More than 50 firefighters were at the Sacramento Valley Conservancy Wednesday getting hands-on experience to help prepare them for what’s to come.

Any weeds or vegetation that were there early Wednesday morning – is now gone. And this is something CAL FIRE says will help in more ways than one.

“We’re doing elimination of some fuel, some grass if you will, along Latrobe Road that tends to get a lot of traffic,” CAL FIRE Battalion Chief Mark Brunton said.

The grass burning also served a second purpose.

The exercise provided invaluable experience for the newest firefighters around the area bracing for wildfire season.

“A lot of these young firefighters, they’ve maybe never done any sort of live fire or had very limited so this just completes their skillset by giving them a lot of hands-on training in not only the suppression but how we fight fire with fire,” Brunton said.

The controlled fire training burned about 250 acres.

Brunton said this kind of hands on training with controlled burns benefit the firefighters and the community with wildfire season approaching.

“Been doing this for 36 years and the past few years it’s just been dramatic with the fire intensity and the growth,” Brunton said.

Training like Wednesday’s prepare local firefighters and the land surrounded by vegetation for what’s to come.

Fire officials remind residents to make sure they create a defensible space around their home, get rid of any flammable fuels and to not mow their lawn when they shouldn’t be.