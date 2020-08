STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two cooling zones will be open Friday and Saturday in Stockton as blistering temperatures set in across the region.

The locations are:

Arnold Rue Community Center – 5758 Lorraine Ave., Stockton 95210

Van Buskirk Community Center – 734 Houston Ave., Stockton 95206

Both are open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Capacity is limited due to social distancing guidelines.

According to the city, cooling zones offer less services than cooling centers.