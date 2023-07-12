(KTXL) — The weather in Sacramento has been cooler than normal this summer, but triple-digit temperatures are beginning to rear their ugly head.

With an Excessive Heat Watch implemented by the National Weather Service for much of Northern California this upcoming weekend, here are the cooling zones available as the region approaches the dog days of summer.

Davis

Location: Davis Senior Center, 646 A Street

Hours: Friday, July 15 – Saturday, July 16 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Other locations to cool down: Mary L. Stephens Library, Davis Respite Center, Manor Pool, Arroyo Pool

Stockton

Locations: Arnold Rue Community Center, 5758 Lorraine Ave; Stribley Community Center, 1760 E. Sonora St.

Hours: Friday, Saturday and Monday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Seifert Community Center, 128 W. Benjamin Holt Drive; Van Buskirk Community Center, 734 Houston Ave

Hours: Friday, Saturday and Monday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m; Closed on Sunday

This article will be updated with more cooling zones as they are announced.