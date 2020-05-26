Copperopolis community honors the fallen with Memorial Day ceremony

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COPPEROPOLIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A special Memorial Day ceremony took place in a Calaveras County neighborhood.

The community of Copperopolis gathered Monday to pay tribute to those who have fallen in the line of duty.

“When I was in the military I was attached to an aircraft carrier and worked on the flight deck and put in a lot of hard hours like the veterans do today. And when taps came, you know, it was a time to think about those that went before us and the people who were on the line at that time,” said Vietnam War veteran Don Connors.

Share this story

Trending

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News