Copperopolis community honors the fallen with Memorial Day ceremony

COPPEROPOLIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A special Memorial Day ceremony took place in a Calaveras County neighborhood.

The community of Copperopolis gathered Monday to pay tribute to those who have fallen in the line of duty.

“When I was in the military I was attached to an aircraft carrier and worked on the flight deck and put in a lot of hard hours like the veterans do today. And when taps came, you know, it was a time to think about those that went before us and the people who were on the line at that time,” said Vietnam War veteran Don Connors.