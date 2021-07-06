Cordelia home invasion suspect killed by homeowner, councilmember says

CORDELIA, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspected home intruder was shot and killed Tuesday morning in the community of Cordelia, according to Fairfield City Councilmember Catherine Moy.

Moy said Fairfield’s police chief sent a note to the city manager about the incident.

A man knocked on the door of a home along Vintage Valley Drive. When no one answered, he kicked down the door, according to Moy.

The homeowner armed himself after seeing the man on his doorbell camera and shot him, according to officials. The man then ran across the street, where he collapsed as the homeowner called 911.

First responders gave the man CPR, but the man was ultimately pronounced dead.

Last week, authorities in Stanislaus County reported two separate alleged home invasions in which the intruders were fatally shot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.