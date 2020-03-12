Coronavirus concerns prompt Sacramento Republic FC to postpone matches for a minimum of 30 days

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Republic FC matches will be postponed for at least the next 30 days as The United Soccer League monitors the developing coronavirus situation.

“The health and safety of our fans, guests, players and staff will always be our first priority. In coordination with the USL and local health experts, and with the support of Major League Soccer, we will continue to monitor developments and support the health of our community. Republic FC will announce rescheduled matches at a later date and work with partners and community leaders to reschedule any appearances, events, watch parties, or gatherings of fans and staff.” Sac Republic FC

The organization will release further information about tickets already purchased for home games on March 25, 29 and April 8.

This is a developing story.