Coroner identifies 54-year-old woman as South Land Park homicide victim

SOUTH LAND PARK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the woman was killed inside a South Land Park home in late July.

On Friday, July 23, at around 9:30 p.m., Sacramento police were called out to a home on South Land Park Drive near Interstate 5 after a woman was found dead inside.

The woman was identified as 54-year-old Mariamawit Tessema.

Police described Tessema as sustaining “serious injuries” but did not provide further details on how she died.

On Saturday, July 24, police announced the arrest of a 17-year-old boy as a suspect.

Police officials did not release the identity of the suspect but said the victim knew him.

The teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of homicide before being booked into Juvenile Hall, according to police.

This story is developing.