SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Rio Consumnes Correction Center’s social visits have been temporarily suspended by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, any scheduled visits planned Wednesday through Friday will be canceled due to a planned upgrade to the phone system used for visitation as well as calls made from outside of jail.

The new state-of-the-art digital headsets will improve call sound and clarity. The sheriff’s office also stated that visits in pass through booths will continue as scheduled.

“The Sheriff’s Office values visitation as an essential part of our jail operations and regrets any hardship this may cause,” read part of the press release.

Social visits are set to resume Saturday.