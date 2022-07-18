PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A head-on crash on Friday night left one man dead and another man with minor injuries, according to California Highway Patrol.

Authorities said a white Corvette was headed south on Walerga Road, north of Town Center Way, when the driver drove across the 12-foot wide center divide and entered the northbound lane.

Police said a Chevrolet Malibu headed north collided with the passenger side of the Corvette.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of the Corvette, a 68-year-old male, was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle, and died. CHP said it suspects the driver of the Corvette was under the influence of alcohol.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu received minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.